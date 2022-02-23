Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 in the last 90 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.