Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

