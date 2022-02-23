Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. 64,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Colfax by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

