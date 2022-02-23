Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.