Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

