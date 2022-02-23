Colony Group LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

