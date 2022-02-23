Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $222.03. 17,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

