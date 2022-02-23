Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 189,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,178,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

