Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,803. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

