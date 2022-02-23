Colony Group LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 70,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,298. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.