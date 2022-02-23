Colony Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,351. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28.

