Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 121,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

