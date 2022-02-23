Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

