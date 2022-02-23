Comparing Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 4.61% 8.63% 2.04% Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.37 $19.10 million $1.61 7.81 Oxbridge Re $1.21 million 26.94 -$50,000.00 $1.25 4.54

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

