Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

