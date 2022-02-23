Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

