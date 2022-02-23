Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.