Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $31.11 Million Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of frontdoor worth $31,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth $207,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 13,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

