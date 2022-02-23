Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Progressive worth $139,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

