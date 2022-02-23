Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 134,878 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,878 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Graco worth $90,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

