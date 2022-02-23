Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,805. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.91 and a 200 day moving average of $598.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.