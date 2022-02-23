Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,703 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,095.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

