Consolidated Planning Corp Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 393,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 153,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. 134,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

