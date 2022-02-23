Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $206,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.