Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $87,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. 955,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,498,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

