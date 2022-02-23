Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $157,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 510,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

