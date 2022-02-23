Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $19,318,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 27,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

