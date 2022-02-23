Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 9,100 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market cap of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.