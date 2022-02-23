Contrasting BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get BAB alerts:

This table compares BAB and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 21.18% 16.45% 11.03% ONE Group Hospitality 8.86% 35.42% 5.58%

BAB has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.92 $650,000.00 $0.09 9.00 ONE Group Hospitality $141.94 million 2.66 -$12.82 million $0.60 19.62

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONE Group Hospitality. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BAB and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BAB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.