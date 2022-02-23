Contrasting Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08% Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Health Catalyst and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 7.36 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -8.14 Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00 Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.55%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Nextdoor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

