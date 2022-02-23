Contrasting Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 5.68 $4.24 million $0.30 142.54 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surmodics and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 461.24%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Surmodics.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Surmodics beats Femasys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

