Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Several analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

