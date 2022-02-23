Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $142.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

