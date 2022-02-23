Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

