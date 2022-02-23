Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

