Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKM. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

