Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

