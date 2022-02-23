Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

AVB stock opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.85 and a 12-month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.