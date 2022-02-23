Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 332,247 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

