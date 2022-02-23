Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.