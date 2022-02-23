Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

