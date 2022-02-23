Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

