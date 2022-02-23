Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$207.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$145.28 on Monday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$114.58 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$162.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

