Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 108,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

