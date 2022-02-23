Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Head to Head Survey

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.90 billion 1.12 $100.96 million $1.02 22.11 Mandiant $483.45 million 8.58 $918.57 million $3.81 4.54

Mandiant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corsair Gaming. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corsair Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corsair Gaming and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 5.30% 25.54% 9.79% Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61%

Volatility and Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

