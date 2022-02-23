CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

