Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $290.60

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.60 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 290.60 ($3.95), with a volume of 364997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($4.09).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 453.40.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($317,216.03). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($271,889.39).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

