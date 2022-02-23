Covetrus (CVET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

