Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.83

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 15807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cowen by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

