CPChain Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $643,194.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00242548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

