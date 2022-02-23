Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CBRL traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.